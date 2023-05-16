Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

31 photo memories from Otley in the 1990s

These wonderful memories showcase a decade in life of Otley and its residents in the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Community spirit and pride takes centre stage in this rewind thanks to a host of annual events staged in the market town. These include Otley Show, Otley Carnival, Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza, Otley Town Centre Road Race and Otley Victorian Christmas Market. Pubs, restaurants, shops, market day and local football and cricket teams are also featured in this decade-long round-up of life in LS21. READ MORE: Otley in the 1970s - Shops and landmarks you may remember LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Otley cinema on Westgate pictured in September 1997.

1. Otley in the 1990s

The Otley cinema on Westgate pictured in September 1997. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Do you remember Eileen and Maurice Armstrong? They taught swimming at the Chippendale Pool for more than 20 years. Pictured in December 1999.

2. Otley in the 1990s

Do you remember Eileen and Maurice Armstrong? They taught swimming at the Chippendale Pool for more than 20 years. Pictured in December 1999. Photo: Claire Lim

The Summercross pub on Pool Road pictured in January 1998.

3. Otley in the 1990s

The Summercross pub on Pool Road pictured in January 1998. Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Do you Martin's from back in the day? Pictured is owner Martin Dennis outside his cafe in June 1997.

4. Otley in the 1990s

Do you Martin's from back in the day? Pictured is owner Martin Dennis outside his cafe in June 1997. Photo: Steve Riding

