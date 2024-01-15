These wonderful photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life around Leeds at the dawn of a new decade.
This collection turns the back the clock to 1980, a year which featured thousands taking to the streets of the city centre for the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade and celebrations to mark 10 years of twinship between Leeds and Dortmund. The gallery also features well-known city centre landmarks before heading out into the suburbs which include memories from Headingley, Beeston, Aberford, Hunslet and Harehills. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The Headrow seen from the junction with Cookridge Street. Park Row is on the left. Two advertising display boxes can be seen in the centre. A van is parked in the foreground and two buses are visible. Pictured in November 1980. Photo: Leeds Department of Planning
Watson Cairns & Co on Lower Briggate. Pictured is managing director Jim Cairns in June 1980. Photo: YPN
The Dark Arches looking up Neville Street in October 1980. Photo: YPN
Leeds Civic Hall seen from Portland Crescent. Flower beds can be seen in Mandela Gardens in front. On the left is Calverley Street with Leeds General Infirmary and Leeds Polytechnic visible. Cars are parked beside parking meters in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Park Place towards King Street, showing industrial buildings on either side. A car is parked by a parking meter on the left. A crane can be seen in the background where offices are under construction on King Street. Pictured in September 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Number 110 Hunslet Lane 'Fabrications' sheet metal works. This view is looking towards Leeds City Centre with Tetley's Brewery on the right. Pictured in March 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net