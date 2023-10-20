These nostalgic photos turn back the clock to celebrate life in Harehills during the 1980s.
They provide a focus on the shops which defined a generation of bargain-hunters across the community and beyond throughout a decade of huge social and economic challenges. Roundhay Road and Harehills Lane are both in focus as well as local landmarks. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Harehills in the 1980s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Harehills in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Harehills in the 1980s
A colour aerial view showing York Road, with Harehills Lane on the right in March 1985. Factories and warehouses are in the centre. In the top left is semi-detached housing of Torre Hill and Torre Crescent, and top right terraced housing of the Nowells; the white building next to these is a telephone exchange. Victoria County Primary School is at the bottom left, with the Shaftesbury public house bottom right. Several playing fields are in view including a football pitch. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Harehills in the 1980s
A parade of shops in Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Roseville Road in April 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Harehills in the 1980s
Harehills Lane in March 1982 showing part of a row of shops. On the right is Tyme Style Jewellers, then in the centre is the Anglia Building Society while on the left is a newsagent. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net