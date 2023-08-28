Leeds news you can trust since 1890
26 Leeds shops you visited during the 1980s from the city centre to the suburbs

They are the shops which defined a generation of bargain-hunters.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

These wonderful memories turn back the clock to the 1980s to visit the stores which savvy shoppers visited around the city centre and beyond. Retailers selling everything from electricals and carpets through to bicycles, school wear and musical instruments are featured in this gallery powered by photos from the YEP archive. Familiar high street names such as Littlewoods and Watson Cairns are all in focus as well as lesser known shops run by canny entrepreneurs. Which of these do you remember the most? READ MORE: Leeds in the 1980s – 14 restaurants you may remember from the city's suburbs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of shopping in Leeds in the 1980s.

Photo: YPN

Do you remember jewellers J Weir & Son? They were below fish and chip restaurant Youngmans on Queen Victoria Street, off Briggate. Pictured in January 1989.

Photo: YPN

A new look Littlewoods store on Briggate awaited customers in October 1984 after it reopened following a £1.5 million refurbishment. The store was the 24th in the chain of 108 to undergo a major revamp since February 1984 as part of a programme aimed at creating a "more fashionable and modern appeal" without deterring the retailer's traditional shoppers.

Photo: YPN

December 1980 and Wades opened in Leeds city centre.

December 1980 and Wades opened in Leeds city centre. Photo: YPN

