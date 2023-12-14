26 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1972
The wonder of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.
The photos turn back the clock to 1972 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the dawn of a new decade. Locations in focus include York and Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Wakefield, Leeds and Halifax in West Yorkshire, Sheffield and Barnsley in south Yorkshire and Bridlington on the east coast. It was a 12 months which featured strikes, a royal visit and a Hell’s Angel wedding. READ MORE: 19 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1 / 5