26 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1972

The wonder of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The photos turn back the clock to 1972 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the dawn of a new decade. Locations in focus include York and Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Wakefield, Leeds and Halifax in West Yorkshire, Sheffield and Barnsley in south Yorkshire and Bridlington on the east coast. It was a 12 months which featured strikes, a royal visit and a Hell’s Angel wedding. READ MORE: 19 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Stonegate in October 1972.

1. York

Stonegate in October 1972. Photo: YPN

When a baby llama was born at Knaresborough Zoo in September 1972, the pupils of Manor Road Infants' School in the town were asked to choose a name for her. Honey, the name chosen from several put forward, was the suggestion of Jo Anne Paul pictured here meeting the new arrival.

2. Knaresborough

When a baby llama was born at Knaresborough Zoo in September 1972, the pupils of Manor Road Infants' School in the town were asked to choose a name for her. Honey, the name chosen from several put forward, was the suggestion of Jo Anne Paul pictured here meeting the new arrival. Photo: YPN

Pickering station and platform pictured in April 1972.

3. Pickering

Pickering station and platform pictured in April 1972. Photo: YPN

Ernie Angel of Wombwell with his group of "Hell's Angels". Pictured in January 1972.

4. Wombwell

Ernie Angel of Wombwell with his group of "Hell's Angels". Pictured in January 1972. Photo: YPN

A seized wheel bearing, at Skipton, 40 miles from the finish, provided garage man Roger Clark and his co-driver Tony Mason a few anxious moments before they won the RAC International Rally of Great Britain which finished at York.

5. York

A seized wheel bearing, at Skipton, 40 miles from the finish, provided garage man Roger Clark and his co-driver Tony Mason a few anxious moments before they won the RAC International Rally of Great Britain which finished at York. Photo: YPN

Hole In The Road at Castle Square in May 1972.

6. Sheffield

Hole In The Road at Castle Square in May 1972. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

