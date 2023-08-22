Leeds news you can trust since 1890
19 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1971

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the early 1970s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1971. The four corners of the county are featured – from Halifax and Huddersfield through to Malton and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks which remain tourist attractions to this day. READ MORE: 24 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1970

Stainforth Force pictured in March 1971.

1. Settle

Stainforth Force pictured in March 1971. Photo: YPN

Her Majesty the Queen unveiled a commemorative plaque at Scammonden Reservoir in October 1971.

2. Scammonden

Her Majesty the Queen unveiled a commemorative plaque at Scammonden Reservoir in October 1971. Photo: Douglas Berriff

Youngsters gather round Phil, the barrel-rogan man, who, with his monkeys, was giving a performance in St. Sampson's Square in July 1971.

3. York

Youngsters gather round Phil, the barrel-rogan man, who, with his monkeys, was giving a performance in St. Sampson's Square in July 1971. Photo: YPN

South Elmsall Railway Station was reported to be infested with rats in February 1971.

4. South Elmsall

South Elmsall Railway Station was reported to be infested with rats in February 1971. Photo: YPN

