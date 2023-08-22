19 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1971
These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the early 1970s.
This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1971. The four corners of the county are featured – from Halifax and Huddersfield through to Malton and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks which remain tourist attractions to this day. READ MORE: 24 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1970
