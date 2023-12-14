5 . Hemsworth

September 1972 and there is never a dull moment at the Bryan household in thanks to Tiny, a grey squirrel who spent his time running up and down the curtains at the family home and charging about the settee. Ownership was the responsibility of young Peter Bryan pictured with his pet. When first seen by his master, Tiny was small enough to fit in a matchbox and had to be fed with an eye-dropper. But now at the ripe old age of six months, he is about 18inches long, of which a bushy tail forms half the total length. Photo: YPN