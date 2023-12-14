1. Sowerby
"Litter Picking George" as local children know him, sweeps verges in the village in August 1972. George Handshaw, 55, misses not even the smallest piece of litter as he sweeps paths covering many miles. Photo: YPN
2. York
A seized wheel bearing, at Skipton, 40 miles from the finish, provided garage man Roger Clark and his co-driver Tony Mason a few anxious moments before they won the RAC International Rally of Great Britain which finished at York. Photo: YPN
3. Knaresborough
When a baby llama was born at Knaresborough Zoo in September 1972, the pupils of Manor Road Infants' School in the town were asked to choose a name for her. Honey, the name chosen from several put forward, was the suggestion of Jo Anne Paul pictured here meeting the new arrival. Photo: YPN
4. Haworth
Top Withen, also known as Top Withins, a ruined farmhouse which is said to have been the inspiration for the location of the Earnshaw family house Wuthering Heights in the 1847 novel of the same name by Emily Brontë. Pictured in April 1972. Photo: YPN
5. Hemsworth
September 1972 and there is never a dull moment at the Bryan household in thanks to Tiny, a grey squirrel who spent his time running up and down the curtains at the family home and charging about the settee. Ownership was the responsibility of young Peter Bryan pictured with his pet. When first seen by his master, Tiny was small enough to fit in a matchbox and had to be fed with an eye-dropper. But now at the ripe old age of six months, he is about 18inches long, of which a bushy tail forms half the total length. Photo: YPN
6. Leeds
Actress Diana Dors was at Bramley RL's McLaren Field ground to film a new comedy TV series in December 1972. Photo: YPN