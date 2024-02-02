The photos turn back the clock to 1975 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include York and Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds in West Yorkshire, Sheffield in south Yorkshire and Flamborough and Scarborough on the east coast. It was a 12 months which featured a home grown boxer showing fighting spirit on his way to a showdown with Muhammad Ali for the World Heavyweight title and a familiar face (again!) from the Yorkshire Dales being captured on camera. READ MORE: 24 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1973 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Yorkshire in 1975
Yorkshire farmer Hannah Hauxwell pictured in 1975. Photo: YPN
2. Flamborough
An aerial view of Flamborough Head. Photo: YPN
3. Gomersal
An organ which once entertained audiences at the Gaumont Palace Cinema, Doncaster, was delighting patrons of the West View Leisure Centre in Gomersal - thanks to the hard work of a man who played it as a boy. Ben Willis, resident organist and general manager of the centre, planned to make the 12-rank Compton organ into the largest in Europe. Pictured in October 1975. Photo: YPN
4. Honley
An all male club opened its doors to a young woman in May 1975 - in the interest of music and to foster "entente cordiale." Linda Firth joined the 56 tenors, baritones and basses of the Male Voice Choir of Honley for a five-concert trip to Holland and Germany. "The overseas trip was a good excuse for a change in our normal repertoire, and knowing that the Dutch and Germans appreciate good singers, we thought that Linda;s soprano voice would be very pleasant, " said choir secretary Walter Holmes. Photo: YPN
5. Haworth
Mr. Walls looks up at one of the no entry signs prematurely unveiled on Main Street ion January 1975. Photo: YPN
6. Selby
December 1975 and Selby Abbey Hand Bell Ringers were getting ready for Christmas concerts in the latest stage of a "peal appeal." They want 19 extra bells to give them a total of 61 able to cover five octaves. The cost is £1,000 of which £600 has been raised. Photo: YPN