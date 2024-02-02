4 . Honley

An all male club opened its doors to a young woman in May 1975 - in the interest of music and to foster "entente cordiale." Linda Firth joined the 56 tenors, baritones and basses of the Male Voice Choir of Honley for a five-concert trip to Holland and Germany. "The overseas trip was a good excuse for a change in our normal repertoire, and knowing that the Dutch and Germans appreciate good singers, we thought that Linda;s soprano voice would be very pleasant, " said choir secretary Walter Holmes. Photo: YPN