24 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1973
The majesty of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.
The photos turn back the clock to 1973 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include Knaresborough, York and Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and Halifax in West Yorkshire, Sheffield in south Yorkshire and Bridlington and Whitby on the east coast. It was a 12 months which featured the opening of a section of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and a familiar face from the Yorkshire Dales becing captured on camera.
