Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

24 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1973

The majesty of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

The photos turn back the clock to 1973 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include Knaresborough, York and Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and Halifax in West Yorkshire, Sheffield in south Yorkshire and Bridlington and Whitby on the east coast. It was a 12 months which featured the opening of a section of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and a familiar face from the Yorkshire Dales becing captured on camera. READ MORE: 26 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1972 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Yorkshire farmer Hannah Hauxwell pictured in 1973.

1. Yorkshire in 1973

Yorkshire farmer Hannah Hauxwell pictured in 1973. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Duchess of Kent opened the Grosmont-Pickering section of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in May 1973.

2. Grosmont

The Duchess of Kent opened the Grosmont-Pickering section of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in May 1973. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Hooping wagon wheels at Market Weighton in July 1973.

3. Market Weighton

Hooping wagon wheels at Market Weighton in July 1973. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Mary Thrippleton who had completed 20 years as a lollipop lady outside New Park Primary Schoo is given a kiss by Sally Bowers in December 1973.

4. Harrogate

Mary Thrippleton who had completed 20 years as a lollipop lady outside New Park Primary Schoo is given a kiss by Sally Bowers in December 1973. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The demolition of Bradford Exchange Railway Station in June 1973.

5. Bradford

The demolition of Bradford Exchange Railway Station in June 1973. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Ever since Simba, the biggest lion in captiviity in the world, died in January 1973, his compound at Knaresborough Zoo has been empty. Other lions at the zoo - Satan, a youngster of about nine months, and Sullivan, a robuts young lion of 18 months - have been quartered in small enclosures.

6. Knaresborough

Ever since Simba, the biggest lion in captiviity in the world, died in January 1973, his compound at Knaresborough Zoo has been empty. Other lions at the zoo - Satan, a youngster of about nine months, and Sullivan, a robuts young lion of 18 months - have been quartered in small enclosures. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North YorkshireYorkWest YorkshireLeedsHuddersfieldBradfordHarrogate