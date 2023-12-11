These photos provide a fascinating flashback to Leeds in 1975.
Leeds United manager Jimmy Armfield leads out the team to greet supporters on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall arfter the team arrived back from Paris in May 1975. Photo: YPN
The west side of Briggate showing the junction with Commercial Street in June 1975. In the centre is Manfield footwear, No.52-53 Briggate; to the left of this is Amber ladieswear, No.51, Trueform footwear No.50, and Marks and Spencer, No.45-49. On the right of the picture, hidden behind a bus and scaffolding, is H.Samuel, jewellers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Woodhouse's Marian Terrace in the process of demolition in July 1975. No. 26 on the left is still standing so far but houses to the right of it have been reduced to rubble. With all the Marian streets behind having already been demolished (though Marian Road at right angles to it on the right remains) there is a clear view through to Holborn Towers multi-storey flats, with one of the Jubilee streets still there in front of it. The Parkinson tower of Leeds University is seen in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking south along Hyde Park Road and Woodsley Road towards Burley Road in August 1975. On the right, by the junction with Burley Lodge Terrace, is K. Barker, newsagent, at no.7 Hyde Park Road. On the left, the building in the foreground is Andrew Commercial Hotel, no.130 Burley Road; behind this is Smith's Cafe at no.134. An advertisment for Alf Harrison, Ladies Hair Styling, can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A bird's eye view of Cross Gates Carriage Works on Manston Lane, the firm of Charles H. Roe. A small fire is being attended to by several engines in March 1975. Nine metro buses worth £120,000 each had to be pushed to safety. Charles H Roe's company was formed in 1916. After closure in the 1980's new investment was generated and buses are still being built here under the name of Optare Lted. Curving down from the right edge is Manston Lane. Barnbow Royal Ordnance factory is bottom right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view of Main Street in East Ardsley in July 1975. Businesses include Archer's 'the paper shop' in the centre, outside which a group of children are standing. On the far left is number 30 Main Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net