3 . Leeds in 1975

Woodhouse's Marian Terrace in the process of demolition in July 1975. No. 26 on the left is still standing so far but houses to the right of it have been reduced to rubble. With all the Marian streets behind having already been demolished (though Marian Road at right angles to it on the right remains) there is a clear view through to Holborn Towers multi-storey flats, with one of the Jubilee streets still there in front of it. The Parkinson tower of Leeds University is seen in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net