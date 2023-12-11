Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1975

These photos provide a fascinating flashback to Leeds in 1975.
This gallery brings the year to life with memories from a 12 months featured plenty of ups and downs for residents as well as fans of the city’s football team. The suburbs are also well represented in the photos with Crossgates, Bramley, Roundhay, Hyde Park, Woodhouse and Meanwood all featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s – What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Leeds United manager Jimmy Armfield leads out the team to greet supporters on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall arfter the team arrived back from Paris in May 1975. Photo: YPN

The west side of Briggate showing the junction with Commercial Street in June 1975. In the centre is Manfield footwear, No.52-53 Briggate; to the left of this is Amber ladieswear, No.51, Trueform footwear No.50, and Marks and Spencer, No.45-49. On the right of the picture, hidden behind a bus and scaffolding, is H.Samuel, jewellers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Woodhouse's Marian Terrace in the process of demolition in July 1975. No. 26 on the left is still standing so far but houses to the right of it have been reduced to rubble. With all the Marian streets behind having already been demolished (though Marian Road at right angles to it on the right remains) there is a clear view through to Holborn Towers multi-storey flats, with one of the Jubilee streets still there in front of it. The Parkinson tower of Leeds University is seen in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking south along Hyde Park Road and Woodsley Road towards Burley Road in August 1975. On the right, by the junction with Burley Lodge Terrace, is K. Barker, newsagent, at no.7 Hyde Park Road. On the left, the building in the foreground is Andrew Commercial Hotel, no.130 Burley Road; behind this is Smith's Cafe at no.134. An advertisment for Alf Harrison, Ladies Hair Styling, can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A bird's eye view of Cross Gates Carriage Works on Manston Lane, the firm of Charles H. Roe. A small fire is being attended to by several engines in March 1975. Nine metro buses worth £120,000 each had to be pushed to safety. Charles H Roe's company was formed in 1916. After closure in the 1980's new investment was generated and buses are still being built here under the name of Optare Lted. Curving down from the right edge is Manston Lane. Barnbow Royal Ordnance factory is bottom right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view of Main Street in East Ardsley in July 1975. Businesses include Archer's 'the paper shop' in the centre, outside which a group of children are standing. On the far left is number 30 Main Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

