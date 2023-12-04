4 . Leeds in 1974

An aerial view showing the area around Cookridge Street (foreground), Portland Way further back and Woodhouse Lane towards the right. The tall tower on the far right belongs to Kitson College of Technology, now part of Leeds City College, while in the background on the left are buildings of Leeds Polytechnic, now Leeds Beckett University. Further forward to the left of the centre is the former Gaumont Cinema, which after its closure in 1961 has been a Bingo Hall and TV Studio, then the Town and Country Club and later the Creation nightclub. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net