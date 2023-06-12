These photos raise a glass to Leeds in 1983.
It was a 12 months which featured a series ups and downs for your city and its residents. The Yorkshire Evening Post's 'Miss Tetley Contest' was crowned while shoppers at Kirkgate Market enjoyed an unexpected freebie after storms battered the city. The Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary welcomed its first patients while Harry Ramsden's was visited by Margaret Thatcher in the spring ahead of her election victory in the summer. It was also a year of protest as people took to the streets of the city centre over rising unemployment. These images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting the year. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1982
The Yorkshire Evening Post's "Miss Tetley Contest" was held at nightspot Foxes on Harrogate Road in November 1983. Wendy Pratt, representing the Old Halfway House, at Horbury, was crowned the winner. Looking on, from left, are runners-up Susan Lane, Sally Ann Johnson, and Sharon Hoddy. Photo: Mel Hulme
Storms brought an unexpected bonanza to shoppers in Kirkgate Market in February 1983. More that 800 customers got the bargain of a lifetime when butcher Trevor Middleton, thinking his shops might be closed because of the damage to Leeds market, cut his prices "to the Bone" and gave away vegetables with the meat. Pictured is Trevor Middleton (right) of Middleton Hargreaves butchers, with some of his staff who helped sell the meat, from left, Brian Longbottom, Christopher Farmer, Roy Marsden, Colin Clark, Jackie Morgan and Graham Wray. Photo: YPN
Albion Place with the County Court building prominent, dating from circa 1870. Many parked cars and pedestrians can be seen. In the background, Pickfords Travel is visible on the ground floor of the Longley building on the corner with Lands Lane. Pictured in August 1983. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Pudsey St. Lawrence, one of the clubs involved in a tense Bradford League championship race in July 1983. Back row, from left, are Peter Graham, Lalchand Rajput, David Robertshaw, Tim Rukin, Mark Hobson and James Dracup. Front row, from left, are Ian Robertshaw, Mike Bailey, Colin Johnson (captain), Keith Smith and Russell Gaunt. Photo: Steve Riding