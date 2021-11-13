21 photos of Leeds city centre shops and landmarks from the 1980s

The images focus on shops and city centre landmarks and are sure to evoke memories from a generation of bargain hunters as well as those who worked and enjoyed down time in the heart of Leeds. The majority are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 24 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre in the 1980s
The east side of Lands Lane in April 1989 showing shops, from left, Peter Jones China, with Reed employment agency above, then In time jewellers,Dolcis footwear and Miss Selfridge ladieswear.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in the 1980s
Looking south along Briggate from the junction with Duncan Street and Boar Lane in September 1981. On the left is Rumbelows TV & Electrical Goods; on the right, Boar Lane Discount Warehouse, and further along, John Dyson, jewellers, from which a clock is seen protruding out.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in the 1980s
Neville Street showing the railway bridge on the left, with City House towering behind in November 1980. In the centre are Neville Motors, used car dealers and the Carpet and Dry Cleaning Centre. Advertising hoardings on the right including one for Sovereign cigarettes.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1980s
Neville Street looking north towards the railway bridge and station in November 1980. The Ladbroke Dragonara Hotel, now the Hilton Hotel, can be seen in the centre. The tall building on the right is City House.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net