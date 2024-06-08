It was a 12 months which featured a series ups and downs for your city and its residents. The Yorkshire Evening Post's ‘Miss Tetley Contest’ was crowned while shoppers at Kirkgate Market enjoyed an unexpected freebie after storms battered the city. The Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary welcomed its first patients while Harry Ramsden’s was visited by Margaret Thatcher in the spring ahead of her election victory in the summer. It was also a year of protest as people took to the streets of the city centre over rising unemployment. These images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting the year. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1982 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1983
These photos raise a glass to Leeds in 1983.
1 / 4