23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1983

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 09:14 BST
These photos raise a glass to Leeds in 1983.

It was a 12 months which featured a series ups and downs for your city and its residents. The Yorkshire Evening Post's ‘Miss Tetley Contest’ was crowned while shoppers at Kirkgate Market enjoyed an unexpected freebie after storms battered the city. The Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary welcomed its first patients while Harry Ramsden’s was visited by Margaret Thatcher in the spring ahead of her election victory in the summer. It was also a year of protest as people took to the streets of the city centre over rising unemployment. These images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting the year. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1982 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Merrion Centre.

1. Leeds in 1983

The Merrion Centre. Photo: YPN

Firefighters dealt with a major blaze at Concourse House on Wellington Street in January 1983.

2. Leeds in 1983

Firefighters dealt with a major blaze at Concourse House on Wellington Street in January 1983. Photo: YPN

Pudsey St. Lawrence, one of the clubs involved in a tense Bradford League championship race in July 1983. Back row, from left, are Peter Graham, Lalchand Rajput, David Robertshaw, Tim Rukin, Mark Hobson and James Dracup. Front row, from left, are Ian Robertshaw, Mike Bailey, Colin Johnson (captain), Keith Smith and Russell Gaunt.

3. Leeds in 1983

Pudsey St. Lawrence, one of the clubs involved in a tense Bradford League championship race in July 1983. Back row, from left, are Peter Graham, Lalchand Rajput, David Robertshaw, Tim Rukin, Mark Hobson and James Dracup. Front row, from left, are Ian Robertshaw, Mike Bailey, Colin Johnson (captain), Keith Smith and Russell Gaunt. Photo: Steve Riding

Armley Athletic, members of the Leeds Red Triangle League, pictured in November 1983. Back row, from left, are Colin Felton (manager), Malcolm Rushfirth, Mark Broadley, Dennis Roberts, Phil Biddles, Steve Sparling, Les Robinson, Dave Weed and Paul Childs. Front row, from left, are Paul Loft, Mick Routh, John Flynn (captain),Tony Clarke and Peter Scott.

4. Leeds in 1983

Armley Athletic, members of the Leeds Red Triangle League, pictured in November 1983. Back row, from left, are Colin Felton (manager), Malcolm Rushfirth, Mark Broadley, Dennis Roberts, Phil Biddles, Steve Sparling, Les Robinson, Dave Weed and Paul Childs. Front row, from left, are Paul Loft, Mick Routh, John Flynn (captain),Tony Clarke and Peter Scott. Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Primrose Inn in Meanwood pictured in July 1983.

5. Leeds in 1983

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Primrose Inn in Meanwood pictured in July 1983. Photo: YPN

Ward sister Anne-Marie Butterfield prepares a bed for her first patient at the newly-opened Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary in November 1983.

6. Leeds in 1983

Ward sister Anne-Marie Butterfield prepares a bed for her first patient at the newly-opened Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary in November 1983. Photo: Peter Thacker

