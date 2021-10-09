23 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1970s

It was a decade which featured a city education system struggling to cope with crumbling buildings, overcrowding, and freezing classrooms. These photos focus on schools - both primary and secondary - as well as colleges across Leeds who were making the news headlines at the time. Is your school or college featured from back in the day? READ MORE: 14 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Victoria Middle School
Edward Foster (right), vice chairman of Victoria Middle School Parent Teacher Association talks with other parents outside the gates of the school in April 1974.
2. Temple Moor High School
An arrow pinpoints the panel at Temple Moor High School's pool in June 1973 which parents feared was a risk to children. They were frightened that curious pupils may crawl through and fall into the stagnant baths.
3. Shire Oak School
This is Joan Harper, headteacher at Shire Oak School in Headingley pictured in May 1973.
4. Roundhay High School
Does this school look familiar? It is Roundhay High as seen from the avenue of trees in Old Park Road in July 1972.