14 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1980s

1. Allerton Grange School
November 1983 and pictured are pupils and staff at Allerton Grange School who took park in a sponsored run around the old Ridings of Yorkshire, raising £6,000 to be shared with St Gemma's Hospice and the school mini bus fund.
2. Allerton Grange School
Milk row pupils from Allerton Grange School took their protest to Leeds City Council in February 1982. The deputation was led by Ivor Rowlands (pictured) who put their case for a reduction in the price of a third of milk, on sale in the school's cafeteria at 10p. They claimed council chiefs made a 60 per cent profit on each bottle.
3. City of Leeds
Do you go here back in the day? The City of Leeds School at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Rossington Street in November 1981.
4. Belle Isle Middle School
Putting the finishing touches to three sci-fi colour panels on the walls of Belle Isle Middle School in August 1986. Pictured are Nichola Addinall, Jamie Ross, Claire Marshall, Nadine Morley, Charlene Morley, Shane Barker and Glen Ross.