Enjoy these photo memories of schools making the news in the 1980s.
Enjoy these photo memories of schools making the news in the 1980s.

14 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1980s

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who went to school in the 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 7:47 am

This gallery also features photos of students at colleges in the city during a decade of change. The photos focus on schools - both primary and secondary - across Leeds who were making the news headlines at the time. Is your school or college featured from back in the day? READ MORE: Leeds city centre in the 1980s - Shops and landmarks in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Allerton Grange School

November 1983 and pictured are pupils and staff at Allerton Grange School who took park in a sponsored run around the old Ridings of Yorkshire, raising £6,000 to be shared with St Gemma's Hospice and the school mini bus fund.

Photo Sales

2. Allerton Grange School

Milk row pupils from Allerton Grange School took their protest to Leeds City Council in February 1982. The deputation was led by Ivor Rowlands (pictured) who put their case for a reduction in the price of a third of milk, on sale in the school's cafeteria at 10p. They claimed council chiefs made a 60 per cent profit on each bottle.

Photo Sales

3. City of Leeds

Do you go here back in the day? The City of Leeds School at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Rossington Street in November 1981.

Photo Sales

4. Belle Isle Middle School

Putting the finishing touches to three sci-fi colour panels on the walls of Belle Isle Middle School in August 1986. Pictured are Nichola Addinall, Jamie Ross, Claire Marshall, Nadine Morley, Charlene Morley, Shane Barker and Glen Ross.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4