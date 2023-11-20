These wonderful photos transport you back to Leeds in 1972.
It proved be a year of ups and downs for a city and its residents. A miner’s strike meant people were forced to cope with power cuts with many left without electricity for up to nine hours a day. By the middle of the year Leeds was in the mood for a party after United won the FA Cup at Wembley and a new city centre new provided a night to remember for revellers. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the ;life of your city. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s – What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1972
A view from the Inner Ring Road, on the footbridge near St. George's Church, looking towards Leeds International Pool on Westgate, centre background, in the spring of 1972. On the right is John Barran & Sons Ltd. clothing factory in Chorley Lane. The factory in the background, left is Bainbro House which housed the clothing manufacturing firm of Raper & Bainbridge Ltd. in Park Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1972
YEP editorial staff work with the use of paraffin lamps and candles in February 1972. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1972
Sweet Street, looking across to the gasworks on Dewsbury Road in January 1972. The white building, seen at the left edge is the Crystal Palace Inn. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1972
A block of four back-to-back properties on Hunslet's Primrose Place in February 1972. On the end of the row are outside toilets. On the right edge, Burton Row is just visible. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Leeds in 1972
A Trans-Pennine diesel unit on its way to Leeds City after just passing through Morley Low Station in April 1972. All the area of sidings at both sides of the main line has been cleared but nothing done to improve the environment around the railway. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Leeds in 1972
British film actor Jack Hulbert being interviewed at Yorkshire Television studios on Kirkstall Road. We are not sure of the interviewer; the caption on the original photograph said it was Michael Parkinson but there is some doubt about this; it has been suggested it may be Geoff Druett or Richard Whiteley. Pictured in July 1972. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service