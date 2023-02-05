News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

22 of the best-loved pub landlords and landladies in Leeds during the early 2000s

From the most patriotic in England to entertaining punters with their own music or jokes, Leeds has had some real maverick landlords and landladies over the years.

By Joseph Keith
1 hour ago

Here, the Yorkshire Evening Post has dug into our archives, to bring you memories of some of your favourite licensees from down the decades.These images focus on pub landlords and landladies who were proudly serving in Leeds in the early 2000s, between 2000 and 2010.How many do you remember?

1. The Queen's Arms, Chapel Allerton

The Queen's Arms, Harrogate Road, Leeds. Landlord and landlady Andrew and Debbie Jordan, pictured.

Photo: DAN OXTOBY

Photo Sales

2. The Old Steps, York Place

Diane Schofield, landlady of The Old Steps in York Place, Leeds.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales

3. The Cricketers Arms, Seacroft

Craig Jones. landlord of The Cricketers Arms, Seacroft with a giant England flag at the pub.

Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales

4. The Three Legs

Brian Holmes, landlord of the Three Legs pub in Leeds.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
LeedsEnglandYorkshire Evening Post