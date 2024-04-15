‘No lorries through Otley’ was the non-nonsense message from protestors who took to the streets of the market town to make their views heard on the issue. This was 2003, a 12 months which featured a community coming together thanks to the Otley Carnival, Otley Show, Otley Cycle Races and the annual Victorian Christmas Fair. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Otley and its residents in the early 2000s. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails