‘No lorries through Otley’ was the non-nonsense message from protestors who took to the streets of the market town to make their views heard on the issue. This was 2003, a 12 months which featured a community coming together thanks to the Otley Carnival, Otley Show, Otley Cycle Races and the annual Victorian Christmas Fair. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Otley and its residents in the early 2000s. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Otley in 2003
Enjoy these photo memories from Otley in 2003. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Otley in 2003
Otley Rhythmic Gymnastics Club won a silver in the British Group Championships held at Burton on Trent for their under-10s routine with a rope to the music from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Pictured, from front clockwise are Francesca Reeve, Holly Phimister, Harriet Ayers and Isabelle Ayers. Photo: Graham Lindley
3. Otley in 2003
Residents were calling for the road at the junction of Westgate and Manor Square to be repaired in August 2003. Photo: Graham Lindley
4. Otley in 2003
Speed signs were put up in the village of Farnley in May 2003 in an effort to get motorcyclists to slow down. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Otley in 2003
Tapas being made at Korks Wine Bar in August 2003. Pictured is chef Matthew Colley cooking hot beef salad with spring onions, ginger and mango. Photo: Gerard Binks
6. Otley in 2003
One of the quarry lorries at the junction of Clapgate and Bridge Street in May 2003. Photo: Mel Hulme