21 memorable photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 2004

These photo memories turn back the clock two decades to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds city centre.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

2004 was a year in which office workers bought lunch and more from Safeway’s Bond Street store, taxi drivers brought the city centre to a standstill and fire brought about an evacuation of Kirkgate Market. It was also a 12 months which featured a number of celebrity appearances from pop stars to tennis stars. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city centre in the mid-early 2000s. READ MORE: 21 Leeds city centre bars you probably visited in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you shop here back in the day? Safeway's city centre store pictured in March 2004.

Did you shop here back in the day? Safeway's city centre store pictured in March 2004. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

ChildLine founder and chair Esther Rantzen visuted the charity's Yorkshire & North East base in the city centre. She is pictured with pupils from Chapel Allerton Primary School in May 2004.

ChildLine founder and chair Esther Rantzen visuted the charity's Yorkshire & North East base in the city centre. She is pictured with pupils from Chapel Allerton Primary School in May 2004. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

A fire forced an evacuation at Kirkdgate Market in March 2004.

A fire forced an evacuation at Kirkdgate Market in March 2004. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Work had been completed on Bewley's Hotel in July 2004 with staff ready to welcome the first guests. Pictured is general manager Paula Asple, foreground, with colleagues.

Work had been completed on Bewley's Hotel in July 2004 with staff ready to welcome the first guests. Pictured is general manager Paula Asple, foreground, with colleagues. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Inside Westrow salon.

Inside Westrow salon. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

You could pop for a stamp at the Post Office on City Square in March 2004.

You could pop for a stamp at the Post Office on City Square in March 2004. Photo: Tony Johnson

