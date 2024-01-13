2004 was a year in which office workers bought lunch and more from Safeway’s Bond Street store, taxi drivers brought the city centre to a standstill and fire brought about an evacuation of Kirkgate Market. It was also a 12 months which featured a number of celebrity appearances from pop stars to tennis stars. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city centre in the mid-early 2000s. READ MORE: 21 Leeds city centre bars you probably visited in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook