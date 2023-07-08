Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre memories: 21 bars you probably visited in the early 2000s

These photos are sure to bring back memories for a generation of city centre revellers who enjoyed a drink or two in the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

They feature a range of watering holes which you probably visited on a night out (or even lunch time) before you hit your favourite nightspot to keep the party going into the early hours. Popular favourites such as Brannigans and O'Neill's are remembered as well as the lesser known bars at a time when the issue of cheap drinks promotions was making the news headlines in Leeds and beyond. Which bar brings back the happiest, if not haziest, memories for you? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of the city centre bars you (probably) visited in the early 2000s.

1. Leeds bars in the early 2000s

Enjoy these photo memories of the city centre bars you (probably) visited in the early 2000s. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Do you remember the original Walkabout was well-known for showing live sports and serving Aussie-themed food and drink on Cookridge Street.

2. Walkabout

Do you remember the original Walkabout was well-known for showing live sports and serving Aussie-themed food and drink on Cookridge Street. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Drinkers on a typical Friday night at the Qube Bar in September 2003.

3. Qube

Drinkers on a typical Friday night at the Qube Bar in September 2003. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Entrepreneurs Dan Moylan and James March, right, who have set up a promotions company called Foolproof and planned to launch music4sundays at Bar Risa.

4. Bar Risa

Entrepreneurs Dan Moylan and James March, right, who have set up a promotions company called Foolproof and planned to launch music4sundays at Bar Risa. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

