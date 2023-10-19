19 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1962
These wonderful photos celebrate a year around God’s own county in the early 1960s.
This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1962. And all four corners of the county are featured – from York and and Halifax through to Filey and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales and the Yorkshire Wolds. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: 21 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1961
1 / 6