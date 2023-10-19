Leeds news you can trust since 1890
19 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1962

These wonderful photos celebrate a year around God’s own county in the early 1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1962. And all four corners of the county are featured – from York and and Halifax through to Filey and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales and the Yorkshire Wolds. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: 21 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1961

The construction of Fylingdales in October 1962.

1. Harrogate

The construction of Fylingdales in October 1962. Photo: YPN

Brimham Rocks pictured in March 1962.

2. Harrogate

Brimham Rocks pictured in March 1962. Photo: YPN

The beck at Thornton-le-dale in full spate in April 1962.

3. Thornton-le-Dale

The beck at Thornton-le-dale in full spate in April 1962. Photo: YPN

The scene on the York-Bridlington Road, near the top of Garrowby Hill in January 1962.

4. Yorkshire Wolds

The scene on the York-Bridlington Road, near the top of Garrowby Hill in January 1962. Photo: YPN

