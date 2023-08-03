21 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1961
These wonderful photos celebrate a year around God’s own county in the early 1960s.
his gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1961. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Harrogate and York through to Whitby and Scarborough as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: 29 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1960
