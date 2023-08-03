Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
21 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1961

These wonderful photos celebrate a year around God’s own county in the early 1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

his gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1961. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Harrogate and York through to Whitby and Scarborough as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: 29 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1960

Aysgarth Falls pictured in May 1961.

1. Yorkshire in 1961

Aysgarth Falls pictured in May 1961. Photo: YPN

A process in the making of Wensleydale cheese at a Hawes factory in October 1961. Pictured are Harold Calvert, Thomas Balderston and John Fawcett grinding the cheese curd.

2. Yorkshire in 1961

A process in the making of Wensleydale cheese at a Hawes factory in October 1961. Pictured are Harold Calvert, Thomas Balderston and John Fawcett grinding the cheese curd. Photo: YPN

A bird's eye view during the construction of the Doncaster bypass in February 1961. The Don Valley Bridge builds up over the River Don.

3. Yorkshire in 1961

A bird's eye view during the construction of the Doncaster bypass in February 1961. The Don Valley Bridge builds up over the River Don. Photo: YPN

Swan Arcade in Bradford pictured in October 1961 showing the junction of East Avenue and South Parade. Shops in focus are Knight and Forster and Evelys.

4. Yorkshire in 1961

Swan Arcade in Bradford pictured in October 1961 showing the junction of East Avenue and South Parade. Shops in focus are Knight and Forster and Evelys. Photo: YPN

