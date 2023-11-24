19 photo gems showcase the wonder of Yorkshire in 1982
The wonder of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.
The photos turn back the clock to 1982 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the dawn of a new decade. Locations in focus include Leeds, Wakefield and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, Harrogate, Selby and Ripon in North Yorkshire and Whitby on the east coast. It was a 12 months which brought devastating floods to communities across the county and also featured a visit by God's (alleged) own representative on earth. READ MORE: 18 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1 / 4