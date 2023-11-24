Leeds news you can trust since 1890
19 photo gems showcase the wonder of Yorkshire in 1982

The wonder of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.
Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Nov 2023

The photos turn back the clock to 1982 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the dawn of a new decade. Locations in focus include Leeds, Wakefield and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, Harrogate, Selby and Ripon in North Yorkshire and Whitby on the east coast. It was a 12 months which brought devastating floods to communities across the county and also featured a visit by God's (alleged) own representative on earth. READ MORE: 18 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Mounted police from Harrogate patrol Tower Street in January 1982.

1. York

Mounted police from Harrogate patrol Tower Street in January 1982. Photo: YPN

The Wallace Arnold Leeds to London Pullman.

2. Yorkshire in 1982

The Wallace Arnold Leeds to London Pullman. Photo: YPN

TV's Antiques Roadshow stopped off at Harrogate in July 1982. Pictured is antiques aficionado Arthur Negus who was as expert at handling people as he was at handling the past's treasures.

3. Harrogate

TV's Antiques Roadshow stopped off at Harrogate in July 1982. Pictured is antiques aficionado Arthur Negus who was as expert at handling people as he was at handling the past's treasures. Photo: YPN

The pope waves from his custom built 'Popemobile' during his 1visit to York in May 1982.

4. York

The pope waves from his custom built 'Popemobile' during his 1visit to York in May 1982. Photo: YPN

Leeds United fans get a police escort to Hillsborough ahead of the clash against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1982. Leeds won 3-2 thanks to a goal from Aiden Butterworth, and a brace from Frank Worthington.

5. Sheffield

Leeds United fans get a police escort to Hillsborough ahead of the clash against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1982. Leeds won 3-2 thanks to a goal from Aiden Butterworth, and a brace from Frank Worthington. Photo: YPN

This bridge at Swanhill Lane was blasted to bits in March 1982.

6. Pontefract

This bridge at Swanhill Lane was blasted to bits in March 1982. Photo: YPN

