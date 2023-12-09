3 . Leeds city centre in 1948

Post-war Briggate after 1948. One of the cars helps to date the image. It is a split windscreen MM Series Morris Minor, first produced in 1948. It has the "low lights" - headlights fitted at a low level either side of the grille. By the early 1950s Morris Minors were in production with the headlights in a raised position. As we don't know how old the car is from the image we could be looking at a 1950s scene here, but it is certainly 1948 or after. Woolworth's fifth British store opened on the Headrow in 1912, but the purpose-built Briggate store opened on the site of the Albion Hotel in December 1928. The Bull and Mouth Hotel, then the Victory, was bought in 1939 for extensions, but their building was delayed until 1955 which would indicate that the photograph is dated somewhere between 1948 and 1955. Woolworth's closed in May 1987, leaving a branch in the Merrion Centre. Schofield's moved into the building in September of the same year, while its own Headrow site was redeveloped as the Schofield's Centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net