Enjoy these photo memories showcasing life in Leeds city centre during the 1940s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s

These photos provide an intriguing glimpse into life in Leeds city centre during a decade dominated by the Second World War.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:45 am

They showcase a city coping with the trauma of conflict and determined to build back better with a proud community spirit. Landmarks featured include City Square, Leeds Civic Hall, Kirkgate Market, Leeds Bridge and Leeds Parish Church. Also in focus are well-known streets including Briggate, Kirkgate, The Headrow, Boar Lane, Commercial Street and Vicar Lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Nostalgic photos capture life around Leeds in 1940 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

A policeman on point duty at the corner of East Parade and St Paul's Street in April 1940. Holt and Co. Hosiery Warehouse in background.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

The Leeds Industrial Co-Operative Society Ltd. on Albion Street pictured in March 1945.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds city centre in 1940s

Boar Lane in April 1948. Pictured are Holy Trinity Church, C&A, and J Jones, costumiers.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

The Odeon Cinema on Lower Headrow pictured in April 1942.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

