40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s

They showcase a city coping with the trauma of conflict and determined to build back better with a proud community spirit. Landmarks featured include City Square, Leeds Civic Hall, Kirkgate Market, Leeds Bridge and Leeds Parish Church. Also in focus are well-known streets including Briggate, Kirkgate, The Headrow, Boar Lane, Commercial Street and Vicar Lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.