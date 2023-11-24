19 of the best photos take you around Yorkshire in 1982

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST
The wonder of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.

The photos turn back the clock to 1982 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the dawn of a new decade. Locations in focus include Leeds, Wakefield and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, Harrogate, Selby and Ripon in North Yorkshire and Whitby on the east coast. It was a 12 months which brought devastating floods to communities across the county and also featured a visit by God's (alleged) own representative on earth. READ MORE: 18 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

TV's Antiques Roadshow stopped off at Harrogate in July 1982. Pictured is antiques aficionado Arthur Negus who was as expert at handling people as he was at handling the past's treasures. Photo: YPN

1. Harrogate

1. Harrogate

Enthusiastic crowds lean forward to greet the Queen during her visit to the Wakefield pedestrian precinct in November 1982. Photo: YPN

2. Wakefield

2. Wakefield

Soldiers and policemen turned to paddle power to ferry stranded people from their homes on Fishergate in January 1982. Photo: YPN

3. Boroughbridge

3. Boroughbridge

The riverside walk at Hebden Bridge in September 1982. Photo: Halifax Courier

4. Hebden Bridge

4. Hebden Bridge

Pedestrians cross Carlton Street in November 1982. Photo: YPN

5. Castleford

5. Castleford

Leeds United fans get a police escort to Hillsborough ahead of the clash against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1982. Leeds won 3-2 thanks to a goal from Aiden Butterworth, and a brace from Frank Worthington. Photo: YPN

6. Sheffield

6. Sheffield

