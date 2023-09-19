These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the early 1980s.
1. Staithes
Wish you were here? Staithes on Yorkshire's east coast pictured in March 1981. Photo: YPN
2. Honley
Hand bells which gained fame for Honley could be ringing out again soon, after a silence of more than 30 years. The Woodroyd Ringers were joint world champions with the Turlstone Bell Orchestra in 1932. Fast forward to February 1981 and one of the former ringers, Raymond Hallas, who was the village's local historian, wanted to see and hear the bells in action once more - and to find them a good home. Photo: YPN
3. Doncaster
The Class 55 Deltic leaves the workshed at Crimpsall in November 1981 with British Rail employees looking on. Photo: YPN
4. Malton
Art at Norton Comprehensive School took taken on a new meaning for pupils Christopher Atkinson, Paul Wood and Stewart Frank in March 1981. They were customising an old Austin 1100 woth comic strip characters before the car goes on show in the school courtyard. Photo: YPN