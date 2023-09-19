17 memorable photos take you around Yorkshire in 1981

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the early 1980s.

A golfer enjoying a round at Horsforth Golf Club walks past a Cessna 152 which overshot the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport in September 1981. The pilot, Norman Hudson, was unhurt.

1. Leeds

A golfer enjoying a round at Horsforth Golf Club walks past a Cessna 152 which overshot the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport in September 1981. The pilot, Norman Hudson, was unhurt. Photo: YPN

The Ribblehead Viaduct carrying the Settle-Carlisle railway pictured in October 1981.

2. Ribblehead Viaduct

The Ribblehead Viaduct carrying the Settle-Carlisle railway pictured in October 1981. Photo: YPN

Wish you were here? Staithes on Yorkshire's east coast pictured in March 1981.

3. Staithes

Wish you were here? Staithes on Yorkshire's east coast pictured in March 1981. Photo: YPN

The clean clear up after fire devastated Ossett School in January 1981.

4. Ossett

The clean clear up after fire devastated Ossett School in January 1981. Photo: Wakefield Express

A day's filming in Walkley in August 1981. Pictured are Christine Bellamy (left) and Jenny Woodley of the Sheffield Film Co-operative.

5. Sheffield

A day's filming in Walkley in August 1981. Pictured are Christine Bellamy (left) and Jenny Woodley of the Sheffield Film Co-operative. Photo: YPN

Hand bells which gained fame for Honley could be ringing out again soon, after a silence of more than 30 years. The Woodroyd Ringers were joint world champions with the Turlstone Bell Orchestra in 1932. Fast forward to February 1981 and one of the former ringers, Raymond Hallas, who was the village's local historian, wanted to see and hear the bells in action once more - and to find them a good home.

6. Honley

Hand bells which gained fame for Honley could be ringing out again soon, after a silence of more than 30 years. The Woodroyd Ringers were joint world champions with the Turlstone Bell Orchestra in 1932. Fast forward to February 1981 and one of the former ringers, Raymond Hallas, who was the village's local historian, wanted to see and hear the bells in action once more - and to find them a good home. Photo: YPN

