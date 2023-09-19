1. Leeds
A golfer enjoying a round at Horsforth Golf Club walks past a Cessna 152 which overshot the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport in September 1981. The pilot, Norman Hudson, was unhurt. Photo: YPN
2. Ribblehead Viaduct
The Ribblehead Viaduct carrying the Settle-Carlisle railway pictured in October 1981. Photo: YPN
3. Staithes
Wish you were here? Staithes on Yorkshire's east coast pictured in March 1981. Photo: YPN
4. Ossett
The clean clear up after fire devastated Ossett School in January 1981. Photo: Wakefield Express
5. Sheffield
A day's filming in Walkley in August 1981. Pictured are Christine Bellamy (left) and Jenny Woodley of the Sheffield Film Co-operative. Photo: YPN
6. Honley
Hand bells which gained fame for Honley could be ringing out again soon, after a silence of more than 30 years. The Woodroyd Ringers were joint world champions with the Turlstone Bell Orchestra in 1932. Fast forward to February 1981 and one of the former ringers, Raymond Hallas, who was the village's local historian, wanted to see and hear the bells in action once more - and to find them a good home. Photo: YPN