16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1986

It was a year of flying visits and late arrivals.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

Transport issues – both good and bad – dominated the city’s news agenda during 1986, a year which also featured Kirkgate Market traders take to the streets in opposition to redevelopment plans. These photos provide a fascinating glimpse into life across the city over the 12 months which included a number of changes and challenges. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 15 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1985 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1986

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1986. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1986

Members of the West Yorkshire Passenger Transport Authority were kept waiting at Leeds City Station in January 1986. British Rail's newest flag flier - the prestigious "Sprinter" train - limped into Leeds Station today on its Yorkshire debut, an embarrassing 22 minutes late.

3. Leeds in 1986

Air France Concorde at Leeds Bradford Airport in August 1986

4. Leeds in 1986

Commercial Street looking west from the direction of Briggate. The tree stands at the junction with Lands Lane. West Riding House dominates the background and is situated in Albion Street.

LeedsThe Secret Library Leeds
