The images from 1985 showcase different aspects of city life from education and learning though to shops and street scenes as well as a focus on how residents spent their down time away from the daily slog and struggles of the day-to-day grind. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1985
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1985. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1985
A view from the playground of Quarry Mount Primary School looking towards Cross Quarry Street in August 1985. Streets of terraced housing leading off are (from right) Bolland Street, Thomas Street, Quarry Place, Quarry Street and Christopher Road. Quarry Street continues on the far left while Cross Quarry Street becomes Glossop Street in the distance.
3. Leeds in 1985
Leeds University showing the Sports Hall building which was also home to Leeds Playhouse at the time. The playhouse had originally been formed in 1970 and was later to be transferred to Quarry Hill where it opened as the West Yorkshire Playhouse in 1990.
4. Leeds in 1985
Marsh Lane showing Hughes Funeral Services and vacant, boarded up buildings in January 1985. On the left is the Woodpecker public house and on the right the junction with Shannon Street.
