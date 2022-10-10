The images from 1985 showcase different aspects of city life from education and learning though to shops and street scenes as well as a focus on how residents spent their down time away from the daily slog and struggles of the day-to-day grind. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1984 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook