4 . Sheffield

Britain's famed skiing failure, Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, comes down to earth in more unfamiliar surrounds in June 1988. Hundreds watched the Olympic ski-jumper leap 80 feet to the ground to declare open a new £30m shopping complex on the outskirts of Sheffield. This time Mr. Edwards, who found fame by coming last in the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, had the safety of an Army assault course pulley on his back as he descended from the top of the Crystal Peaks complex in Waterthorpe. He landed in false snow and then opened the centre's Glacier Express, which includes a miniature alpine world complete with waterfalls where 3,000 gallons of water are circulated each hour. Photo: YPN