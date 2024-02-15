Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1988

The wonder of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 15th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

The photos turn back the clock to 1988 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include York and Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Bradford and Leeds in West Yorkshire, Sheffield in south Yorkshire and Whitby on the east coast. It was a 12 months which featured the roof of a famous public house in the county being repaired for the first time in 20 years. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Yorkshire farmer Hannah Hauxwell living in isolation pictured in September 1988.

1. Yorkshire in 1988

Yorkshire farmer Hannah Hauxwell living in isolation pictured in September 1988. Photo: YPN

Business and civic leaders took part in naming a diesel locomotive in June 1988 in the hope that it would bring job creating investment to the city. The chairman of a business organisation, Huddersfield 2000, Nancy Kidd, unveiled the nameplate on the diesel called Pride In Huddersfield. She is seen holding the plate with the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun John Holt, and British Rail's provincial manager, David Wharton-Street.

2. Huddersfield

Business and civic leaders took part in naming a diesel locomotive in June 1988 in the hope that it would bring job creating investment to the city. The chairman of a business organisation, Huddersfield 2000, Nancy Kidd, unveiled the nameplate on the diesel called Pride In Huddersfield. She is seen holding the plate with the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun John Holt, and British Rail's provincial manager, David Wharton-Street. Photo: YPN

Thatching is renewed at the Star Inn at Harome near Helmsley in January 1988. Thatcher William Tegetmeier carries another sheaf to the roof of one of Yorkshire's famous public houses which is being repaired for the first time in 20 years.

3. Helmsley

Thatching is renewed at the Star Inn at Harome near Helmsley in January 1988. Thatcher William Tegetmeier carries another sheaf to the roof of one of Yorkshire's famous public houses which is being repaired for the first time in 20 years. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Britain's famed skiing failure, Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, comes down to earth in more unfamiliar surrounds in June 1988. Hundreds watched the Olympic ski-jumper leap 80 feet to the ground to declare open a new £30m shopping complex on the outskirts of Sheffield. This time Mr. Edwards, who found fame by coming last in the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, had the safety of an Army assault course pulley on his back as he descended from the top of the Crystal Peaks complex in Waterthorpe. He landed in false snow and then opened the centre's Glacier Express, which includes a miniature alpine world complete with waterfalls where 3,000 gallons of water are circulated each hour.

4. Sheffield

Britain's famed skiing failure, Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, comes down to earth in more unfamiliar surrounds in June 1988. Hundreds watched the Olympic ski-jumper leap 80 feet to the ground to declare open a new £30m shopping complex on the outskirts of Sheffield. This time Mr. Edwards, who found fame by coming last in the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, had the safety of an Army assault course pulley on his back as he descended from the top of the Crystal Peaks complex in Waterthorpe. He landed in false snow and then opened the centre's Glacier Express, which includes a miniature alpine world complete with waterfalls where 3,000 gallons of water are circulated each hour. Photo: YPN

British Rail's area manager Mike Hodson, Ralph Povey and David Wharton-Street are pictured with a new Keithley and Worth Valley nameplate in August 1988.

5. Keighley

British Rail's area manager Mike Hodson, Ralph Povey and David Wharton-Street are pictured with a new Keithley and Worth Valley nameplate in August 1988. Photo: YPN

The massed bands of 71, 72 and 74 Engineer Regiments led the 272 (West Riding Artillery) Field Support Squadron as it excercised its freedom of the city of Bradford with a short parade through the city centre in April 1988. A large crowd turned out to see the parade and the Lord Mayor, Coun Laurie Coughlin (Lab, Bowling), take salute outside City Hall as the volunteer squadron marched past.

6. Bradford

The massed bands of 71, 72 and 74 Engineer Regiments led the 272 (West Riding Artillery) Field Support Squadron as it excercised its freedom of the city of Bradford with a short parade through the city centre in April 1988. A large crowd turned out to see the parade and the Lord Mayor, Coun Laurie Coughlin (Lab, Bowling), take salute outside City Hall as the volunteer squadron marched past. Photo: YPN

