1. Yorkshire in 1988
Yorkshire farmer Hannah Hauxwell living in isolation pictured in September 1988. Photo: YPN
2. Huddersfield
Business and civic leaders took part in naming a diesel locomotive in June 1988 in the hope that it would bring job creating investment to the city. The chairman of a business organisation, Huddersfield 2000, Nancy Kidd, unveiled the nameplate on the diesel called Pride In Huddersfield. She is seen holding the plate with the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun John Holt, and British Rail's provincial manager, David Wharton-Street. Photo: YPN
3. Helmsley
Thatching is renewed at the Star Inn at Harome near Helmsley in January 1988. Thatcher William Tegetmeier carries another sheaf to the roof of one of Yorkshire's famous public houses which is being repaired for the first time in 20 years. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Sheffield
Britain's famed skiing failure, Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, comes down to earth in more unfamiliar surrounds in June 1988. Hundreds watched the Olympic ski-jumper leap 80 feet to the ground to declare open a new £30m shopping complex on the outskirts of Sheffield. This time Mr. Edwards, who found fame by coming last in the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, had the safety of an Army assault course pulley on his back as he descended from the top of the Crystal Peaks complex in Waterthorpe. He landed in false snow and then opened the centre's Glacier Express, which includes a miniature alpine world complete with waterfalls where 3,000 gallons of water are circulated each hour. Photo: YPN
5. Keighley
British Rail's area manager Mike Hodson, Ralph Povey and David Wharton-Street are pictured with a new Keithley and Worth Valley nameplate in August 1988. Photo: YPN
6. Bradford
The massed bands of 71, 72 and 74 Engineer Regiments led the 272 (West Riding Artillery) Field Support Squadron as it excercised its freedom of the city of Bradford with a short parade through the city centre in April 1988. A large crowd turned out to see the parade and the Lord Mayor, Coun Laurie Coughlin (Lab, Bowling), take salute outside City Hall as the volunteer squadron marched past. Photo: YPN