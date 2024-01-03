2 . Leeds circa 1980s

George Street looking in the direction of Ludgate Hill and Vicar Lane. The red brick building at the left edge once housed the department store, Willis Ludlow's. The tall white rendered building is the Market Tavern of number 1 George Street, which stands at the junction with Harewood Street. The small, single storey shop premises and the Market Tavern are now demolished and the area is used for car parking (2012). Plans are in place to build a huge new retail development on a site which includes George Street, Harewood Street and Eastgate, bordered by the Inner Ring Road, Vicar Lane, Kirkgate Market and the West Yorkshire Playhouse. It is presently to be called 'Eastgate Quarters'. Photo: David L. Thompson