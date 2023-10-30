It was a year fish and chip fans in Leeds were treated to the teatime favourite at 1928 prices.
Hundreds queued when Harry Ramsden's in Guiseley offered the discounted meal as part of its week-long Diamond Jubilee Festival celebrations. The year was 1988, a 12 months which saw Howard Wilkinson take the helm at Leeds United and the King of Pop entertain thousands of fans at Roundhay Park. Enjoy this gallery of memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city at the back end of the 1980s.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1988. PIC: YPN Photo: YPN
Firefighters dealt with a major blaze at a Leeds clothing warehouse on Roseville Road in March 1988. These members of the public - David Moss, Derrick Harris, Darren Woods and Malcolm Wilson - scaled scaffolding and helped people to escape as the blaze took hold. Photo: YPN
The King of Pop Michael Jackson performed at Roundhay Park in August 1988. Photo: YPN
Alwoodley pictured in August 1988 who played in Division A of the Airedale and Wharfedale League. Back rwo, from left, are Terry Leverton (Team manager) Catherine Bourne (scorer) John Pickles, Jon Best, Roger Parr, Nigel Murford, Mark Thomas and David Hill. Front roqw, from left, are Rob Pickles, Graham Strange, Geoff Weir (captain), Paul Bates and David Horsey. Photo: Steve Riding
The decorative entrance to number 32 New Briggate. Originally part of the Grand Theatre complex, it opened in 1878 as an assembly room, providing a venue for social gatherings. The Assembly Rooms could seat 1,200 people and along with the theatre itself and a large dining room, occupied the area between Harrison Street and The Grand Arcade. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
