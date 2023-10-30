Leeds news you can trust since 1890
18 fascinating photos to take you back to Leeds in 1988

It was a year fish and chip fans in Leeds were treated to the teatime favourite at 1928 prices.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 31st Oct 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:52 GMT

Hundreds queued when Harry Ramsden’s in Guiseley offered the discounted meal as part of its week-long Diamond Jubilee Festival celebrations. The year was 1988, a 12 months which saw Howard Wilkinson take the helm at Leeds United and the King of Pop entertain thousands of fans at Roundhay Park. Enjoy this gallery of memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city at the back end of the 1980s. READ MORE: 16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1986 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1988. PIC: YPN

Leeds in 1988

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1988. PIC: YPN Photo: YPN

Firefighters dealt with a major blaze at a Leeds clothing warehouse on Roseville Road in March 1988. These members of the public - David Moss, Derrick Harris, Darren Woods and Malcolm Wilson - scaled scaffolding and helped people to escape as the blaze took hold.

Leeds in 1988

Firefighters dealt with a major blaze at a Leeds clothing warehouse on Roseville Road in March 1988. These members of the public - David Moss, Derrick Harris, Darren Woods and Malcolm Wilson - scaled scaffolding and helped people to escape as the blaze took hold. Photo: YPN

The King of Pop Michael Jackson performed at Roundhay Park in August 1988.

Leeds in 1988

The King of Pop Michael Jackson performed at Roundhay Park in August 1988. Photo: YPN

Alwoodley pictured in August 1988 who played in Division A of the Airedale and Wharfedale League. Back rwo, from left, are Terry Leverton (Team manager) Catherine Bourne (scorer) John Pickles, Jon Best, Roger Parr, Nigel Murford, Mark Thomas and David Hill. Front roqw, from left, are Rob Pickles, Graham Strange, Geoff Weir (captain), Paul Bates and David Horsey.

Leeds in 1988

Alwoodley pictured in August 1988 who played in Division A of the Airedale and Wharfedale League. Back rwo, from left, are Terry Leverton (Team manager) Catherine Bourne (scorer) John Pickles, Jon Best, Roger Parr, Nigel Murford, Mark Thomas and David Hill. Front roqw, from left, are Rob Pickles, Graham Strange, Geoff Weir (captain), Paul Bates and David Horsey. Photo: Steve Riding

The decorative entrance to number 32 New Briggate. Originally part of the Grand Theatre complex, it opened in 1878 as an assembly room, providing a venue for social gatherings. The Assembly Rooms could seat 1,200 people and along with the theatre itself and a large dining room, occupied the area between Harrison Street and The Grand Arcade.

Leeds in 1988

The decorative entrance to number 32 New Briggate. Originally part of the Grand Theatre complex, it opened in 1878 as an assembly room, providing a venue for social gatherings. The Assembly Rooms could seat 1,200 people and along with the theatre itself and a large dining room, occupied the area between Harrison Street and The Grand Arcade. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Share your memories of Leeds in 1988 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

Enjoyed this gallery?

Share your memories of Leeds in 1988 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: YPN

