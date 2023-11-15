Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 legendary photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1996

It was the year Big Brother was watching you in the city centre and beyond.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:52 GMT

CCTV was installed in Leeds for the first time in 1996 with Briggate chosen as the location for the first camera focused on watching your every move from above. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate a year in the life of your city centre in the mid-1990s. Among the memories are fundraisers, sporting events as well as shopping scenes and nightlife. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds city centre in the 1990s. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

1. Leeds city centre in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds city centre in the 1990s. PIC: Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Causing a stir. New concept car from Vauxhall, The Maxx proved a head turner among shoppers on Dortmund Square.

2. Leeds city centre in 1996

Causing a stir. New concept car from Vauxhall, The Maxx proved a head turner among shoppers on Dortmund Square. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Part of the massive contingent of Oasis fans who left the city centre by coach bound for Knebworth in August 1996.

3. Leeds city centre in 1996

Part of the massive contingent of Oasis fans who left the city centre by coach bound for Knebworth in August 1996. Photo: Peter Thacker

City centre revellers will remember DJ Marshall pictured at the Pleasure Rooms. Pictured in January 1996.

4. Leeds city centre in 1996

City centre revellers will remember DJ Marshall pictured at the Pleasure Rooms. Pictured in January 1996. Photo: Justin Lloyd

French Clowns juggling as part of the Music, Fire and Masks festival organised by Leeds City Council in June 1996.

5. Leeds city centre in 1996

French Clowns juggling as part of the Music, Fire and Masks festival organised by Leeds City Council in June 1996. Photo: Bruce Greer

City centre shoppers were caught out by freak rain storms in August 1996.

6. Leeds city centre in 1996

City centre shoppers were caught out by freak rain storms in August 1996. Photo: Justin Lloyd

