5 . Armley in the 1980s

Tenants of homes facing demolition because of plans to extend Armley Jail put banners across the street calling for 'fairer' compensation in May 1984. The banners saying: "They want their prison - we want a fair deal" and "Equivalent reinstatement or we stay" were put up by 11 families on Elsworth Street, next to the prison in May 1984. Photo: YPN