These photos take you back to Armley in the 1980s.
1. Armley in the 1980s
Young mum Wendy Thorne cuddles her eight week old son at a squatter home near Armley Jail in November 1984 as a Home Office official knocked on the front door, The official had come from London to ask the squatters to leave Home Office property after the residents of Elsworth Street demanded their eviction - but they refused. Photo: YPN
2. Armley in the 1980s
Cleared... the site of the Hopes off Stanningley Road expose a new view of Gotts Park in January 1980. Photo: YPN
3. Armley in the 1980s
The last of The Hopes await demolition in January 1980... this is Hope Mount. Photo: YPN
4. Armley in the 1980s
Bailiffs arrive at a house on Elsworth Street in November 1984 to evict squatters. Photo: YPN
5. Armley in the 1980s
Tenants of homes facing demolition because of plans to extend Armley Jail put banners across the street calling for 'fairer' compensation in May 1984. The banners saying: "They want their prison - we want a fair deal" and "Equivalent reinstatement or we stay" were put up by 11 families on Elsworth Street, next to the prison in May 1984. Photo: YPN
6. Armley in the 1980s
Part of Armley Town Street was cordoned off in January 1986 when the outer wall of two back-to-back houses collapsed as winds approaching 100mph ripped across the city. Nearly a ton of rubble fell into the road between Aberdeen Walk and Aberdeen Road. Photo: YPN