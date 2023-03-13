City centre parking has always been a bug bear of drivers across Leeds.
Yet that all changed in the summer of 1970 thanks to the opening of Woodhouse Lane car park and with it 1,000 spaces. It was also a 12 months which featured firefighters tackling the aftermath of a gas explosion in a Leeds suburb and the topping out of the former YEP headquarters on Wellington Street was celebrated with a traditional toast. These images are published courtesy of K. S. Wheelan, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1970. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The former Gaumont Cinema on Cookridge Street which closed in December 1861. It became a Bingo Hall until 1969 and this image was taken after it had closed. The building would g on to become home to the legendary T&C nightspot.
Bramley landmark Forest Products with signs for the sale of hardwood, softwood, plywood and wallboard. It was previously the 1,300 seat Clifton Cinema which opened in January 1939 and closed in June 1961 with Carry On Regardless starring Sid James and Liz Frazer the last film to be screened.
The Plaza Cinema on New Briggate. The building opened as the Assembly Rooms Concert Hall in 1898. It became a cinema in April 1907 advertising "new century talking and singing pictures". The name changed to the 'Plaza' on Monday, August 25, 1958 until its closure in 1985.
