A familiar city centre landmark sets the time on this rewind to a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1970s.
The clock tower of your Yorkshire Evening Post is seen near the oncoming traffic to the right of this view of Wellington Street. The photo looks in the direction of the city centre at the time of the construction of Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road, the section from Westgate to Wellington Road. The high rise block in the background is Marlborough Towers. The image is one of 14 taking you back to Leeds in 1974 and feature memories from the city centre as well as the village of Thorner, the hamlet of Wothersome and even the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1974
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1974. Photo: zsdfghj
2. Leeds in 1974
An aerial view looking down on the roof tops of the Merrion Centre with Merrion Street on the right. Rising above the Merrion Centre on the left is the office block Wade House, while the tall building towards the top right is Fairfax House on Wade Lane. An area of land has been cleared at the bottom right; the buildings next to it would also eventually be demolished to make way for the St. John's Centre, opened in 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1974
Residents living in the tiny community of Wothersome near Wetherby were unhappy after hearing when their hamlet merged with Leeds under local government reorganisation, they were in for a 70 per cent rate rise, with nothing to show for it. Pictured in March 1974. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds in 1974
J.L. Stainthorp's Cafe and Antiques and Curios shop on Main Street in Thorner. Pictured in August 1974. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net