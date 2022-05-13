Leeds city centre memories: Life on Wellington Street

The images rewind more than 100 years before hurtling through the decades to celebrate the many landmarks the city centre thoroughfare will forever be remembered for by generations of workers, shoppers and those keen to rest and play. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 20 photos of Vicar Lane through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Wellington Street in focus
The Royal arch on Wellington Street for the visit of King Edward VII (Edward the Seventh) and Queen Alexandra in July 1907.
2. Wellington Street in focus
The junction of Wellington Street with King Street in June 1939. Pictured is The Linen Thread Co. Ltd, F.W.Hayes and Co. Ltd., Ainsworth and Sons Ltd., Crawford Bros. Ltd., Dunbar McMaster & Co.Ltd., Robert Stewart & Sons Ltd., North British Boot Co. Ltd.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Wellington Street in focus
A man with a fob watch and suitcase is pictured on the corner of Wellington Street and King Street in June 1939.Behind him is a shop F J Williams, tobacconist with newspaper headlines, advertisements.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Wellington Street in focus
The James Hare woollen warehouse on Wellington Street in June 1939. The cellar of number 68 has a sign for Hygenic Hairdressing Saloon and next to this a cigarette kiosk with a bored looking lady.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net