Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1974. Photo: zsdfghj
Members of Leeds Telephone Engineers AC during 'netting' operations at Paul's Pond in Cookridge in March 1974. They were clearing the pond of unwanted small roach and perch hoping to exchange them for bream with Bradford City AA. Photo: YPN
New Leeds United manager Brian Clough arrives at Elland Road in July 1974. Photo: YPN
Westgate showing the construction of Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road under a light covering of snow. To the right, Telephone House in Westgate is visible and at the far left is Dunlop Rubber Co. Ltd., motor tyre manufacturers also in Westgate. Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road was completed in February 1975. The photograph is taken from the old Police Headquarters, formerly Brotherton House on Westgate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
An aerial view looking down on the roof tops of the Merrion Centre with Merrion Street on the right. Rising above the Merrion Centre on the left is the office block Wade House, while the tall building towards the top right is Fairfax House on Wade Lane. An area of land has been cleared at the bottom right; the buildings next to it would also eventually be demolished to make way for the St. John's Centre, opened in 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Like football fans on the terraces, thousands watch the barge Wye as she marked the 200th anniversary of a Yorkshire engineering feat in March 1974. It was the construction of the Five-Rise locks on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Bingley. Photo: YPN