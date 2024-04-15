14 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1974

A familiar city centre landmark sets the time on this rewind to a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1970s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:43 BST

The clock tower of your Yorkshire Evening Post is seen near the oncoming traffic to the right of this view of Wellington Street. The photo looks in the direction of the city centre at the time of the construction of Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road, the section from Westgate to Wellington Road. The high rise block in the background is Marlborough Towers. The image is one of 14 taking you back to Leeds in 1974 and feature memories from the city centre as well as the village of Thorner, the hamlet of Wothersome and even the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1974.

1. Leeds in 1974

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1974. Photo: zsdfghj

Photo Sales
Members of Leeds Telephone Engineers AC during 'netting' operations at Paul's Pond in Cookridge in March 1974. They were clearing the pond of unwanted small roach and perch hoping to exchange them for bream with Bradford City AA.

2. Leeds in 1974

Members of Leeds Telephone Engineers AC during 'netting' operations at Paul's Pond in Cookridge in March 1974. They were clearing the pond of unwanted small roach and perch hoping to exchange them for bream with Bradford City AA. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
New Leeds United manager Brian Clough arrives at Elland Road in July 1974.

3. Leeds in 1974

New Leeds United manager Brian Clough arrives at Elland Road in July 1974. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Westgate showing the construction of Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road under a light covering of snow. To the right, Telephone House in Westgate is visible and at the far left is Dunlop Rubber Co. Ltd., motor tyre manufacturers also in Westgate. Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road was completed in February 1975. The photograph is taken from the old Police Headquarters, formerly Brotherton House on Westgate.

4. Leeds in 1974

Westgate showing the construction of Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road under a light covering of snow. To the right, Telephone House in Westgate is visible and at the far left is Dunlop Rubber Co. Ltd., motor tyre manufacturers also in Westgate. Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road was completed in February 1975. The photograph is taken from the old Police Headquarters, formerly Brotherton House on Westgate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
An aerial view looking down on the roof tops of the Merrion Centre with Merrion Street on the right. Rising above the Merrion Centre on the left is the office block Wade House, while the tall building towards the top right is Fairfax House on Wade Lane. An area of land has been cleared at the bottom right; the buildings next to it would also eventually be demolished to make way for the St. John's Centre, opened in 1985.

5. Leeds in 1974

An aerial view looking down on the roof tops of the Merrion Centre with Merrion Street on the right. Rising above the Merrion Centre on the left is the office block Wade House, while the tall building towards the top right is Fairfax House on Wade Lane. An area of land has been cleared at the bottom right; the buildings next to it would also eventually be demolished to make way for the St. John's Centre, opened in 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Like football fans on the terraces, thousands watch the barge Wye as she marked the 200th anniversary of a Yorkshire engineering feat in March 1974. It was the construction of the Five-Rise locks on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Bingley.

6. Leeds in 1974

Like football fans on the terraces, thousands watch the barge Wye as she marked the 200th anniversary of a Yorkshire engineering feat in March 1974. It was the construction of the Five-Rise locks on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Bingley. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening Post