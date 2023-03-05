13 long lost Leeds schools that are now gone forever
They were the schools that charted the early years of thousands of people across Leeds, as they travelled through their childhoods making memories along the way.
The YEP looked back last month at some of the schools in the city that once stood proudly but have since closed their doors forever.And in this new gallery, we rewind time again and dig through the archives to remember more of Leeds' long lost educational establishments.Which of these loved and lost schools, which have now shut permanently under these names, do you recall?
Page 1 of 4