News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

13 long lost Leeds schools that are now gone forever

They were the schools that charted the early years of thousands of people across Leeds, as they travelled through their childhoods making memories along the way.

By Joseph Keith
2 hours ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 4:48pm

The YEP looked back last month at some of the schools in the city that once stood proudly but have since closed their doors forever.And in this new gallery, we rewind time again and dig through the archives to remember more of Leeds' long lost educational establishments.Which of these loved and lost schools, which have now shut permanently under these names, do you recall?

1. Long lost Leeds schools

Here, we rewind and look back through the archives to remember some of the Leeds schools that we have loved and lost.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

2. Belle Isle Middle School

The south Leeds school shut its doors for the final time in August, 1992. Picture are Belle Isle Middle School's Nichola Addinall, Jamie Ross, Claire Marshall, Nadine Morley, Charlene Morley, Shane Barker and Glen Ross, in August, 1986.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

3. John Blenkinsop Middle School

Pupils at John Blenkinsop Middle School, on Sissons Terrace, Middleton, helped to design and build a sculpture to help keep visitors on the right track. It closed in 1992.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

4. Scott Hall Middle School

Scott Hall Middle School, on Stainbeck Lane, pictured, was the subject of protest in November, 1986 when it was earmarked as one of 27 schools listed for closure under proposals drawn up by the council. It eventually shut in August, 1992.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Leeds