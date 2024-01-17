Take the plunge and enjoy these photo gems which showcase life and landmarks around Richmond Hill in the 1930s.
The main image is sure to be familiar to generations of swimmers and book-worms – the public swimming baths and library on York Road. Other landmarks featured include shops on York Road and pubs such as the Fleece Inn. The gallery is made up of 12 images which are all published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The public swimming baths and library on York Road circa 1938. The building was opened in October 1904 and housed a 23 metre swimming pool with ladies, gents and Russian baths, as well as a free public library. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Fleece Inn between Vincent Street to the left and Plaid Row to the right in September 1935. At this time the licensee was Mrs Mary Tordoff. To the left is a travel poster Travel By Bus West Yorkshire Road Car Co. Ltd. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
York Road in September 1935. On the left, property belonging to Thomas Cropper, tobacconist. He is listed at numbers 152 and 346, the shop premises do appear to occupy different buildings. In the centre, forefront of yard, 'Universal Car Exchange' number 142. A poster for Victoria Picture Hall is visible, with a programme which includes Laurel and Hardy, Shirley Temple and Popeye. The corner shop is business of William Cuss, watchmaker and jeweller. The road on the right is Berking Avenue. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Off York Road in September 1935, Berking Avenue, street on the right is Berking Row. Gateway between the houses on Berking Avenue is number 9, premises of John Treen and Sons, firewood dealers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
York Road in September 1935. On the left, entrance to Club Yard and Club Court, then to the right, numbers 46/48 business of Harry Webster pawnbroker, stockist of household goods and jewellery. Next is number 44 a fish and chip shop. Number 42 also belongs to Harry Webster, a furniture shop. Fullers Fruit shop is on the corner of Sloe Street, adress 40 York Road. A display of goods is on the pavement. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
York Road in September 1935, To the left ids the junction with Oak Street, next moving right, number 68 was grocers shop of George Alfred Watson, in this view with window shuttered. Number 66, drapers shop 'The Bargain House'. Elm Street is to the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net