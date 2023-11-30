They take you around the city suburb and down the streets which defined the beating heart of the community back in the day. Pontefract Lane as well as Aysgarth Terrace, Ascot Avenue and Back Devon Place are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook