These emotive photos are sure to bring back memories for a generation of people who called Richmond Hill home sweet home in the 1960s.
They take you around the city suburb and down the streets which defined the beating heart of the community back in the day. Pontefract Lane as well as Aysgarth Terrace, Ascot Avenue and Back Devon Place are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
A| view down Back Devon Place with Scholey's, Ladies & Gentlemens Tailors on the left with a car reg: 3965 UA parked outside. A modern electric street light on Pontefract Lane contrasts with the older light halfway down Back Devon Place. On the far left just visible is Devon Terrace. Pictured in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
The junction of Aysgarth View and Pontefract Lane in October 1966. There are two shops on the gable end and back-to-back terraced houses on the right. They are a ladies' hairstylist, Carole at no 55 and W. Miller's Greengrocer's at no 57. A Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
The rear of four terraced houses on Back Ascot Place including small back yards where washing lines are hanging. Visible on the right is Ascot Place. Pictured in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
The rear entrances and gardens of through terraces fronting onto Ascot Avenue in October 1966. Each house has a private garden surrounded by a wall or fence with a gateway shared between two houses. Every house has a washing line extending across the garden and some homes has small sheds and trees or dustbins. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
The rear entrances and gardens of through terraces fronting onto Ascot Avenue in October 1966. Each house has a private garden with most containing a washing line, dustbins, or the occasional plant. A dormer window has been added to number 90 whose lower windows retain their original leaded glazing. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Richnmond Hill in the 1960s
The rear entrances and gardens of through terraces fronting onto Ascot Avenue. Each house has a private garden with most containing a washing line, dustbins, or the occasional plant. A young boy and black dog walk towards each other on the pavement. Pictured in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service