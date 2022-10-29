News you can trust since 1890
12 photo memories taking you back to Leeds city centre in 2005

Leeds city centre in 2005 was a very different place.

By Joseph Keith
3 minutes ago

The city was celebrating after an announcement that John Lewis planned to open a store in Leeds, while horses flocked through the streets as part of a Tetley's anniversary celebration.Enjoy these photo gems from 2005, plucked from the YEP's archives, that guide you through 12 months in Leeds city centre.

1. Leeds city centre in 2005

Living statues stop the shoppers in Leeds city centre as part of the opening of the Blue Bar Cafe, in Swan Street, in 2005.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Leeds city centre in 2005

Cricketer and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Darren Gough visits Yorkshire Building Society in Leeds city centre to support simpler steps towards personal finance. Pictured, Darren Gough dancing with Judith Johnson customer advisor at the branch, on December 7, 2005.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds city centre in 2005

Music fans queue for Kaiser Chiefs concert tickets, which went on sale at The Cockpit in Leeds city centre, on November 5, 2005.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Leeds city centre in 2005

The new £7m nightclub, Oceana, now known as Pryzm, in Leeds city centre on October 4, 2005.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

