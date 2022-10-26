Work began on what would soon become Leeds' tallest building, Bridgewater Place, while one Safeway store unveiled its first 'chip and pin' card payment machine.
Here, the YEP has delved into our archives to bring you photo memories charting 12 months through Leeds city centre's history in 2004.
1. Leeds city centre in 2004
A campaign launched in Leeds city centre by 'Polite Van Man'. Pictured is Zoe Weston, 22, from Headingley, Leeds, surrounded by nice van drivers, on August 6, 2004.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Leeds city centre in 2004
Safeway checkout manager Sam Robins, pictured with the new chip and pin machine at their city centre store on February 12, 2004.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Leeds city centre in 2004
Launch of the commencement of the Bridgewater Place development in Leeds city centre. Pictured, from left, Ian Barraclough, MD of St James' Security, MP Hilary Benn, guest, Kevin Linfoot, KW Linfoot plc, and Chris Gillman, director, Landmark Development, on May 21, 2004.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Leeds city centre in 2004
Steve and Mark, left, who run West Row hairdressing in Leeds city centre, pictured on September 10, 2004.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby