Nostalgic pictures showcase 15 Leeds restaurants in the early 2000s that we have loved and lost

They were there for us on special occasions, for festive feasts or just a midweek treat.

By Joseph Keith
6 minutes ago

These photo gems from the YEP's archives celebrate the Leeds restaurants that we have loved and lost in the early 2000s.They showcase 15 different eateries operating between 2000 and 2002 that have since closed their doors in Leeds.

1. Maxi's Restaurant

The interior at Maxi's restaurant, Leeds, in the early 2000s.

Photo: Peter Langford

2. Dinos Homarus. Blades Court

Dinos Homarus, at Blades Court, Leeds. Pictured are chefs, Manfred, Michael, George & Sami in the restaurant in the early 2000s.

Photo: Peter Langford

3. Tarasca, Chapel Allerton

A new giant paella pan arrives from Spain to Spanish restaurant, Tarasca, in Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Pictured in November, 2002, is manager Vincent Bremaud, left, and owner Nigel Crinson.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Millrace restaurant, Kirkstall

The Millrace restaurant in Kirkstall, Leeds. The team are pictured in 2002.

Photo: Peter Langford

