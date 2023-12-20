5 . Christmas in the 1960s

Christmas decorations in Scarth Gardens, Scatcherd Park, Scatcherd Hill and on Morley Town Hall taken just after dusk in December 1966. Headlights and tail lights of vehicles on Scatcherd Hill can be seen, whereas the outline of vehicles not moving can be seen in full light. Bulbs at a low level were subject to vandalism so, as time went by, the Christmas decorations were put at a higher level and even the Christmas trees on the Town Hall steps were abandoned. Photo: David Atkinson Archive