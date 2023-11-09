Leylands was an area of densely packed poor quality housing for workers most built before 1847. They worked in the nearby foundries and mills which sprang up in the 19th century. The area was described in 1889 as "a dank district in that uninviting city". This gallery charts a decade in the life of the Leylands in the first 10 years of the 1900s. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in 1897 – Weddings, City Square and Roundhay Park in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook