It was an impoverished corner of Leeds you found north of the city centre and west of Mabgate.
Leylands was an area of densely packed poor quality housing for workers most built before 1847. They worked in the nearby foundries and mills which sprang up in the 19th century. The area was described in 1889 as "a dank district in that uninviting city". This gallery charts a decade in the life of the Leylands in the first 10 years of the 1900s. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leylands in the 1900s
The Crown and Anchor pub on North Street in 1901. The landlord was William Francis Allanson. It served Tetley's Fine Ales. Also advertised are good stabling and accommodation for cyclists. Three ornamental lamps light the building. To the left is the Victoria Inn, serving Bentley's Beer, the sign can be seen on a portion of the gable end wall, landlord N.Hutchinson. To the right, lower premises are dining rooms, business of Mrs Charlotte Ann Dawson. On the right edge is a barbers shop, run by William Williams. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leylands in the 1900s
This view shows a row of terraced housing on the north-east side of Nile Street, taken during improvements to the North Street area. A man and boy stand outside the doorway of the end house. The gable end of the block is covered with advertising, including a poster for the Leeds Hospital Bank Holiday Gala and Sports at Roundhay Park, on Monday, August 6 and Tuesday, August 7, 1900. Back Nile Street leads off Nile Street in the foreground then continues around the back of the houses, with Brunswick Row leading off this on the far left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leylands in the 1900s
This view shows work taking place on a bridge over Bridge Street as part of the Hope Street improvement in September 1909. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leylands in the 1900s
Construction of York Road between North Street and Regent Street, following the line of Hope Street in August 1909. Looking at building site. On right, horse at entrance to the Hope Brewery, owned by Leeds and Wakefield Breweries Ltd (Melbourne Breweries). Interior wall of yard has glazed brick work. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leylands in the 1900s
Two small boys on Back Nile Street look towards the camera. Demolition work in progress, workmen are measuring property. Pictured in September 1907. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leylands in the 1900s
Back Nile Street in September 1907. Demolition work is in progress, one storey houses are having roofs removed. Workmen and tools can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net