The Leylands was an area of Leeds, north of the city centre and west of Mabgate. It occupied an area between Vicar Lane and North Street and Eastgate and Regent Street (to the east) with Lady Lane and Skinner Lane being the south and north boundaries. The main thoroughfare was Bridge Street, named from the Lady Bridge which crossed the Lady Beck. The Leylands was an area of densely packed poor quality housing for workers most built before 1847. They worked in the nearby foundries and mills which sprang up in the 19th century. These photos turn back the clock to the 1920s and feature Melbourne Brewery which was bought by Tetley's in 1960 before being demolished in 1973. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Amazing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook