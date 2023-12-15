6 . Armley in the 1950s

The bridge of Viaduct Road as it crosses the River Aire, looking east, in September 1955. The stone structure on the far right is one of the supports of the L.N.E.R. viaduct. Behind the bridge, to the left, is the factory and chimney of Charles F. Thackray Ltd., surgical instruments. The river bank is overgrown, with an old oil drum in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net