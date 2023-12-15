These wonderful photos turn the spotlight on Armley in the 1950s.
1. Armley in the 1950s
The Gang located at the back of Town Street. A muddy road is visible leading up to to the foreground from Town Street. The backs of houses are visible on the left with a garden and bushes etc. The premises of 'Isaac Stephenson Ltd. Butchers' can be seen through the gap. A streetlamp is visible to the right of the photo. Pictured in August 1952. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in the 1950s
Tram No 559 travelling along Tong Road on route 18 to Cross Gates. Lees of Leeds shoe manufacturers can be seen on the right at 46a Tong Road. Pictured in September 1954. Photo: YPN
3. Armley in the 1950s
The gates of the yard at Thomas West Ltd, Cooper, of Brandon Street. There is a high wall and wooden gates at the entrance. On the right is a terrace of three houses. Pictured in September 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in the 1950s
Pinfold Lane at junction with Town Street. Denison Hall, headquarters of Royal Ancient Order of Buffaloes (Friendly Society). Pictured in August 1952. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Armley in the 1950s
Looking south shows The Gang off Town Street in August 1952. Stead and Simpson shoe shop next door with a man on a bicycle looking in the window. A lamp is on the side of the building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Armley in the 1950s
The bridge of Viaduct Road as it crosses the River Aire, looking east, in September 1955. The stone structure on the far right is one of the supports of the L.N.E.R. viaduct. Behind the bridge, to the left, is the factory and chimney of Charles F. Thackray Ltd., surgical instruments. The river bank is overgrown, with an old oil drum in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net